Lifeline Awareness Week September 12-16, 2022

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and state regulators across the country are observing September 12-16, 2022 as Lifeline Awareness Week. The post—Labor Day event has been observed since 2008, when NARUC, state regulatory commissions, the FCC and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates (NASUCA) designated this week as a time to build greater awareness around the Lifeline program.

Under the federal Lifeline Program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance programs or who qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $9.25 per month off their monthly broadband-qualifying service bill, up to $5.25 off their voice-qualifying service bill, and up to an additional $25 per month off for residents on Tribal lands. Information on program eligibility and rules is available at the Universal Service Administrative Company's (USAC) Lifeline Support webpage. A video in American Sign Language about Lifeline is available on YouTube

A complementary program — the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) — is also available to qualifying households. The ACP provides a monthly discount on broadband service of up to $30 per eligible household (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands). There is also a subsidy to permit customers to purchase a computer or tablet at a discount. The participating broadband service provider will receive the funds directly from the ACP.

More information on the ACP is available on the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program webpage. Consumers can sign up online at USAC's Stay Connected webpage

Throughout Lifeline Awareness Week, NARUC will post information highlighting the benefits of Lifeline on social media using the hashtags #NARUC4NLAW and #LifelineAwarenessWeek.

 

