IdeaNova Launches Inplay Content Loader to Significantly Improve Uploading Efficiency
New platform offers airlines impressive content uploading with enhanced functionality, reliable processing, and multiple protocol support.NAPERVILLE, IL, U.S., September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IdeaNova Technologies, a leader in IFE systems and secure video streaming, has officially launched its Inplay Content Loader, an Inplay feature that perfects the way videos, audio, and other content is uploaded to aircraft. With content upload frequency and content quality demands growing, airlines and IFE providers have been looking for ways to make the upload process faster and more efficient. Inplay Content Loader is designed to respond to this need by dramatically improving the content upload process.
With the industry witnessing growing demand for newer and fresher content, the requirements for efficient content loading are growing as well. It’s no longer acceptable to refresh content quarterly when there are many new sources of entertainment available. This might be content from the traditional providers such as studios or even user generated content in the form of popular YouTube or TikTok videos. As a result, content quality demands are growing. The traditional standard definition content is quickly being replaced with high definition or even 4K / HDR content. Content volumes are much larger, taxing inefficient upload processes, creating a new hurdle for airlines and IFE providers.
Qingkui Wang, lead developer on the Inplay Content Loader project, explains “After observing the situation of today’s aircraft IFE content delivery cost and workflow, we decided that now was the right time to develop new services in order to respond better to industry needs. Inplay Content Loader is here to provide sufficient, reliable, and secure content delivery services to IFE providers.”
Inplay Content Loader from IdeaNova developers is protocol agnostic, allowing airlines to leverage the best possible route to get the content to their aircraft as fast as possible. It features efficiency, automation, and simplicity; IdeaNova’s core values.
“We have seen a 10-fold or even higher change of speed when engaging the right transport protocol. There’s also a significant discrepancy between various versions of USB transfer when used in the traditional “sneekernet” configuration. Our new product allows usage of all types of connectivity to maximize throughput. We even work with laser assisted LiFi technology that provides very promising speeds and convenient content transfer,” said Juraj Siska, IdeaNova Technologies CEO.
The new product has several unique features that further simplify aircraft content delivery. It is capable of transferring only a portion of the content library and retransmitting only the remaining portion whenever connectivity to the aircraft server becomes available. The product is intelligent enough to prioritize content based on assigned value, ensuring that high value content will get transmitted first. Using a simple configuration process, any type of content can be uploaded, not only large entertainment video files but also configuration files, minor software updates, or user interface adjustments.
When packaged with Inplay content processing tools such as content packager or IdeaNova cloud platform, this product becomes an invaluable component for all modern aircraft operations or airlines that are looking to reduce cost and improve efficiency of their aircraft content maintenance.
For more information or to contact us about Content Loader, visit the official IdeanNova website: https://www.ideanovatech.com/products/
About IdeaNova Technologies, Inc.
IdeaNova Technologies, Inc. is a software company with more than a decade of experience in IT security and secure video streaming. The company pioneered the distribution and integration of secure streaming technologies in aviation, media and entertainment industries. If you’d like to learn more about Inconcert, Intouch, Inplay or the growing suite of products, please contact IdeaNova Technologies at 630-470-9477 or email info@ideanovatech.com.
