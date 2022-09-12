Body Contouring Devices Market Demand, Growth, Industry Revenue, Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis 2025

Body Contouring Devices Market Overview:d

The global body contouring devices market was valued at $933 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body contouring devices have gained a substantial market share in recent years due to rise in obesity globally. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe is another major factor that in turn has fueled the use of body contouring devices. Furthermore, untapped potential in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to boost the market growth in the future.

Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrains market growth. On the other hand, the increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.

The report segments the global body contouring devices market into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, non-invasive devices contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and would grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to its ability to offer lesser risk and pain as compared to traditional surgical devices and procedures. Based on application, skin tightening application held the major share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2018 to 2025.

End users analyzed in the research include hospitals & clinics, medical spas, and laboratories. Hospitals & clinics contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the availability of certified staff & physicians. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in obesity in different countries of the region and surge in demand for body shaping devices among men in South Korea.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Erchonia Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Cutera, Inc., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Sciton, Inc., and El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH).

