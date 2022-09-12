Governor Appoints Deven Mitchell Acting Revenue Commissioner

Governor Mike Dunleavy named Deven Mitchell acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue today. Mitchell replaces outgoing Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, who is leaving to refocus on her health and family.

Mr. Mitchell has been employed at the Alaska Department of Revenue since 1992. He currently serves as Alaska’s debt manager as well as executive director and treasurer of the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority, a public corporation of the State. He has also worked at several Alaskan financial institutions. Mitchell will become acting commissioner starting Monday, September 12.

Mr. Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University. He and his wife Erin reside in Juneau where they raised their two sons.