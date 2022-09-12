Celebrate Community and Familia on Hispanic Heritage Day with an Inspirational Program at the USS Hornet Museum
Please join the USS Hornet Museum to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day Sept 24th from 10 am - 5 pm. We will have special displays, exhibitors, speakers and more.ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alameda, CA: Please join the USS Hornet Museum as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day on September 24th from 10 am until 5 pm. We will have special displays, exhibitors, speakers and more to celebrate Hispanic-Americans in the armed forces throughout the history of the US.
The displays and exhibitors will be available all day. Our main event will start at 1 p.m. with speakers and a highly-interactive panel presentation with audience participation.
Background of Hispanic History Month: Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual celebration of the history and culture of Latino-American communities. The event, which spans from September 15 to October 15, commemorates how those communities have influenced and contributed to American society at large. The inclusive term Latinx refers to a person’s ethnicity —regardless of race.
Master of Ceremonies: USAF veteran Graciela Tiscareño-Sato (aka Captain Mama) Captain Mama Books | Children's Aviation Book Series
Special Guest Speaker: LTC Marisol Chalas, Camp Parks CO Garrison Commander: CAMP PARKS
Panelists:
1. Michael Lema – U.S. Marine Corps veteran
2. Leo Madrid – U.S. Navy veteran
3. Coast Guard veteran – TBD
Special Exhibitors (signed up so far-there are more in the process of confirming):
1. Women’s Veteran Alliance
2. American Legion César E. Chávez Post 505
3. San Francisco Veterans Film Festival
4. U.S. Air Force Recruiting
5. Vets in Tech
6. U.S. Navy Recruiting
7. P.E.A.C.E. Inc. (People Evolve as Consciousness Expands)
8. Team Red, White and Blue
9. Centro Community Partners
10. Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Cal
11. US Army Recruiter
12. A Future for Veterans Foundation
13. Rainge Spring Water
Brief bios of panelists (full bios and photos at website: https://uss-hornet.org/calendar/hispanic-american-heritage-day-uss-hornet )
Graciela Tiscareño-Sato (Captain Mama): Daughter of Mexican immigrants, Graciela Tiscareño-Sato flew in the active-duty U.S. Air Force for over nine years as a navigator onboard KC-135 refueling tankers and became the first Hispanic female USAF aviator to earn an Air Medal for combat air operations. She graduated from U.C Berkeley where she attended as an Air Force ROTC scholarship cadet. Graciela is a bilingual keynote speaker and bestselling author of nonfiction literature and bilingual children’s books, the latter an aviation trilogy inspired by her decade of service.
LTC Marisol Chalas: Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Marisol A. Chalas was born in Bani, Dominican Republic and moved to the United States with her family to Massachusetts at the age of nine. She began her military career as an enlisted soldier in July 1990. In 2001, she was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Aviation branch from the Georgia Military Institute Officer Candidate School. She is currently the commanding officer of Camp Parks.
Leo Madrid: U.S. Navy veteran Leo Madrid has a passion for excellence and an appreciation for all things weird. These traits enabled his quick rise in the gallery world, after active-duty deployment onboard the USS Knox, landing him a director position in one of the largest galleries in the San Francisco Bay Area. Combining his Navy engineering and semiconductor industry experience, Leo recently led a team of scientists and software engineers though the XPRIZE: $500K Pandemic Response Challenge sponsored by Cognizant. The team did so well that they were invited to become part of the Alumni group and will be included in the XPRIZE Technology Hall of Fame in autumn 2022. This consciousness researcher and his team recently opened a dedicated art venue with a state-of-the-art showroom on Alameda Island.
Michael Lema: Michael is a Hayward native and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who deployed in 2018 to the Middle East to support Operation Inherent Resolve, seeing firsthand what it meant to fight for his country. Today he is a Journeyman Electrician, studying to become an electrical engineer, while entering public service to secure a seat on the Hayward City Council.
What: Hispanic Heritage Day @ USS Hornet
When: September 24th, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: https://uss-hornet.org/youth-education. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 599-4272.
