Methods on How to Keep our Lace Wigs Clean and Make it Sparkle all the Times
The duration of our lace wigs depends on how well we care and take care of them. A lace wig should be taken care of just the way we care for our natural hair.
Taking care of our lace wigs can be challenging at times because we felt it’s only meant for professionals or experts. Some African women will rather take it to a hair specialist to treat instead of caring for it from home. On that basis, Sarhap hairline is here to answer your questions and review steps on how to get our hair sparkling all the time.
How to Take Care of my Lace Wig?
After the activities of the day, most women find it problematic to do anything in the evening. Some just eat, bathe, and goes to bed immediately. Some rampage their wigs away while some take off to bed with them.
It is very unfair because we endanger these wigs and shorten the durability of their usage.
Therefore here are some tips to help us care for it.
• Don’t go to bed with your wigs. Going to bed with your wigs on is wrong and will shorten its lifespan.
• Hang it on a wire. You can place your wig on a mannequin head and with the help of Styrofoam, you can set it to a position where styling will be very easy to achieve.
• Air dry it every day. It’s advisable to air dry our hair regularly. Dirt and sweat can be accumulated on the wigs especially when we work out, swim, dance, etc. This daily routine and more can make them smell and become unattractive, therefore we are expected to air them regularly to avoid odor oozing out from them.
• Treat your scalp from infection. Some women have an infected scalp which causes it to inch the scalps and sometimes after scratching it will bleed. There are natural ways of treating scalp infections. Get treated today!
How to Groom and Maintain my Lace Wig?
• Wash your wigs once a week. There is no compelling reason to wash your wigs every day, no! Quality wigs have oil incorporated during their production. It helps it to moisten and keeps it in shape. Washing it every day is nonprofit because it will dry the oil. However, we advise that you wash it once a week to keep it fresh and in good shape.
• Use lukewarm water. Lukewarm water is the best option and not hot water. Don’t use cold water also rather warm water because shampoos work better with warm water.
• Remember to de-tangle your wig before washing. Use your fingers to de-tangle your hair before applying water to it. This method should not be neglected as it helps you accomplish smooth results thereafter.
• Use shampoo and conditioner. Conditioner assists the hair from tangling. Avoid washing it extremely on the roots when applying conditioner. You don’t want to haul the hair strands of your wig, do you?
• Rinse with cold water. Avoid rinsing with hot water. The cold one is the best. Dap gently with a towel to reduce excess water.
• Don’t hot comb your hair. Allow it to air dry. Let’s say it’s an emergency and that’s the only option, reduce your blow dryer to medium heating.
• Don’t comb when it is wet. Comb from the top to bottom and not don’t comb straight from the root down to avoid pulling the fiber. Don’t twist or mat the hair when wet.
• Store your hair after drying. Once your hair is dry, apply silicon serum. Resist the temptation of applying much serum to prevent it from tangling. Store your hair in a plastic bag and leave it there for a minimum of an hour.
• Your hair is ready. Style your hair beautifully and rock it with pride!
Remember that applying pressure can endanger things. Therefore let’s learn to take things easy. When dealing with your hair, be gentle, don’t rush, handle it with care and carefulness, then the wig will stand the taste of time.
