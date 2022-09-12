Esri Book from Jane Goodall Institute Shows Community-Led Approach to Conservation

Geospatial Technology Helps Empower Local Conservation and Sustainable Development Initiatives Across Countries in Africa

REDLANDS, Calif.—August 31, 2022— Ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and UN Messenger of Peace has long been recognized as the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees. The Jane Goodall Institute’s (JGI) work in community-led conservation has also been transforming lives—for people, wildlife, and ecosystems—for decades, building on a lifelong career advocating for environmental justice and sustainable development. As a partner of JGI, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is releasing Local Voices, Local Choices: The Tacare Approach to Community-Led Conservation. The new book about the Tacare method—pronounced “ta-CAR-reh”—tells the story of JGI’s innovative and holistic community-led approach to conservation.

Since the 1990’s JGI has built upon a methodology that both understands and considers the inextricable links between humans, other animals, and the environment. By engaging with local communities and listening to the challenges they face, JGI helps provide context between current land-use practices on a spatial and temporal scale, linking them to real-world solutions through the power of satellite imagery and community mapping. The common language of time and space as shown in high-resolution satellite imagery positions local communities to drive their own positive change through informed decision-making. Through generations of facilitation and engagement, these communities foster and further develop their own way forward towards sustainable resource use – the byproduct of which, is a more balanced and viable surrounding ecosystem. This not only empowers local people to be the drivers of sustainable change but also incorporates their Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) and cultural perspectives as they create their own path into the future.

Written for conservationists, fans of Dr. Jane Goodall, and anyone interested in environmental issues, each chapter brings readers into the diverse perspectives around Tacare—not only those of JGI staff and program partners but also, and equally, those of the local people who lead these initiatives.

Local Voices, Local Choices is also supported with online resources, including Learn ArcGIS lessons and an ArcGIS StoryMap. Anyone can access these and learn more about Tacare and the people involved.

Local Voices, Local Choices: The Tacare Approach to Community-Led Conservation is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486461, 280 pages, US$36.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589486478, US$36.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

