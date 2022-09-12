Pathway Healthcare expands with Innovation360 in Texas

Pathway Healthcare, now with 18 outpatient locations across 6 states, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Innovation360, based in Dallas, Texas.

From the CEO of Pathway Healthcare: "I am so grateful to partner with my friend Kevin Gilliland and his incredible team. Welcoming Innovation360 to the Pathway family has been seamless; our cultures of Helping People and serving our patients with integrity and love are completely aligned."

The Pathway-Innovation360 combination not only helps bolster Pathway's current Dallas office but also allows Pathway to expand its outpatient offerings to include even more intense behavioral care such as IOP, PHP levels of care and Life Development. "Kevin has perfected the ability to deliver in-patient level of care services in an outpatient setting; it is really unique and we are super excited to now offer this across all Pathway offices," said Andrew Turner, President and COO of Pathway Healthcare.

Prior to Covid-19, our country was already experiencing a dramatic increase in addiction overdose deaths, significant increases in adolescent anxiety and depression, and a growing population of young adults struggling to gain independent living. Post-Covid studies and surveys are reporting alarming increases with estimates of doubling or tripling of anxiety, depression, and addiction. The population most impacted by the isolation and disconnection has been young adults and the adults attempting to care for their mental health needs.

From Kevin Gilliland, Founder of Innovation360: "We are honored to join the Pathway family. It is a perfect fit with regards to clinical philosophy and organizational culture and a very exciting time for me personally and the entire Innovation360 team. I have been looking for some time for the right partner to expand our business and Pathway provided the perfect opportunity. There is such an incredible need in our country for quality behavioral and addiction care and we are going to use our collective Pathway-Innovation360 platform to help as many people as we can."

Pathway Healthcare provides in-network, outpatient care for mental health, addiction, and alcohol or medication dependency. Pathway's program provides a holistic approach to patient care providing not only physical care (e.g., primary care, MAT) and mental care (e.g., counseling, psychiatry), but also social care (e.g, transportation, housing) all through its proprietary Pathway Care Coordination™.

Innovation360® is an outpatient group of trusted counselors and therapists, as well as a Life Development® team dedicated to helping our clients overcome mental health, addiction and relationship challenges, along with phase-of-life struggles. For more than a decade, we've helped individuals, couples and families on their journey of Translating insights into Behaviors®.

For more information, please visit pathwayhealthcare.com or i360dallas.com or by phone/email at: at 1.205.208.9312, option 9 and info@pathwayhealthcare.com.

