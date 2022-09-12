Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,205 in the last 365 days.

Entrustody Rounds Out Executive Team Adding Industry Veterans Anthony Stich and Kumar Velugula

Bringing more than 35 years of combined industry experience to Entrustody, Stich will join as Chief Revenue Officer and Velugula as Chief Technology Officer.

Entrustody Inc. has hired both Anthony Stich and Kumar Velugula – adding deep fintech experience to its roster.

"When I set off on this mission in 2020, I was very selective when it came to the right members for the executive team," stated Patrick Moeller, CEO and Founder of Entrustody. "After networking and discussing various approaches to who we need to take this business to the next level, it became abundantly clear that Tony and Kumar were the right fit."

Anthony brings over fifteen years of experience in the financial services space, most notably as Chief Operating Officer at NaviPlan by Advicent. His primary focus at NaviPlan was the sales, marketing, and customer experiences across North America. In his new role of Chief Revenue Officer at Entrustody, he will lead the sales, marketing, and product efforts for the entire platform. "I was blessed with many opportunities after taking time off from successfully merging NaviPlan into InvestCloud," said Stich. "During that time, it allowed me to recalibrate and clarify what motivates me: the desire for disrupting our industry technologically, while always putting the needs of the advisor and their investor first. After that, it became abundantly clear that Entrustody's mission and culture was the perfect fit."

Kumar, boasting well over 20 years in full-stack, end-to-end product development and business intelligence, has an impressive past with key technology roles at UBS, Point72, and AQR Capital Management, and has been advising startups on technology and product development strategy. He joins the team as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the engineering, research and development, and key implementation teams for Entrustody. "After speaking with Patrick, I knew this opportunity was the right move," said Velugula. "I'm honored to join the Entrustody team."

Learn more at entrustody.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005405/en/

You just read:

Entrustody Rounds Out Executive Team Adding Industry Veterans Anthony Stich and Kumar Velugula

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.