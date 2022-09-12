Entrustody Rounds Out Executive Team Adding Industry Veterans Anthony Stich and Kumar Velugula

Bringing more than 35 years of combined industry experience to Entrustody, Stich will join as Chief Revenue Officer and Velugula as Chief Technology Officer.

Entrustody Inc. has hired both Anthony Stich and Kumar Velugula – adding deep fintech experience to its roster.

"When I set off on this mission in 2020, I was very selective when it came to the right members for the executive team," stated Patrick Moeller, CEO and Founder of Entrustody. "After networking and discussing various approaches to who we need to take this business to the next level, it became abundantly clear that Tony and Kumar were the right fit."

Anthony brings over fifteen years of experience in the financial services space, most notably as Chief Operating Officer at NaviPlan by Advicent. His primary focus at NaviPlan was the sales, marketing, and customer experiences across North America. In his new role of Chief Revenue Officer at Entrustody, he will lead the sales, marketing, and product efforts for the entire platform. "I was blessed with many opportunities after taking time off from successfully merging NaviPlan into InvestCloud," said Stich. "During that time, it allowed me to recalibrate and clarify what motivates me: the desire for disrupting our industry technologically, while always putting the needs of the advisor and their investor first. After that, it became abundantly clear that Entrustody's mission and culture was the perfect fit."

Kumar, boasting well over 20 years in full-stack, end-to-end product development and business intelligence, has an impressive past with key technology roles at UBS, Point72, and AQR Capital Management, and has been advising startups on technology and product development strategy. He joins the team as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the engineering, research and development, and key implementation teams for Entrustody. "After speaking with Patrick, I knew this opportunity was the right move," said Velugula. "I'm honored to join the Entrustody team."

Learn more at entrustody.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005405/en/