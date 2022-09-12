IIROC Trading Halt - MWX.RT
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Mineworx Technologies Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: MWX.RT
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Delisting
Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM
