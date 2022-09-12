Library of Congress Announces Fall 2022 Concert Series

Concerts from the Library of Congress will return to the historic Coolidge Auditorium for the 2022-2023 season. The fall series begins Oct. 14 with multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Magda Giannikou and her global pop ensemble Banda Magda. The following day, the Apollon Musagète Quartet performs the Shostakovich piano quintet with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.