Library of Congress Announces Fall 2022 Concert Series

Concerts from the Library of Congress will return to the historic Coolidge Auditorium for the 2022-2023 season. The fall series begins Oct. 14 with multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Magda Giannikou and her global pop ensemble Banda Magda. The following day, the Apollon Musagète Quartet performs the Shostakovich piano quintet with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.

