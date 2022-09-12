Submit Release
Library of Congress Announces Fall 2022 Concert Series

Concerts from the Library of Congress will return to the historic Coolidge Auditorium for the 2022-2023 season. The fall series begins Oct. 14 with multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Magda Giannikou and her global pop ensemble Banda Magda. The following day, the Apollon Musagète Quartet performs the Shostakovich piano quintet with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.

Click here for more information.

 

