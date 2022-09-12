OCVA Awareness Campaign Request for Proposals

Substitute House Bill 1571 (Section 4, line 1) passed and will fund projects to increase the visibility and accessibility of services and resources for indigenous persons who are survivors of trafficking. Ten (10) projects will be funded:

Five (5) projects in cities west of the crest of the Cascade Mountains; and

Five (5) projects in cities east of the crest of the Cascade Mountains.

See Attached.

Pre-Proposal Conference 9/16/2022

Reply By 9/23/2022