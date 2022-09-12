Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,252 in the last 365 days.

OCVA Awareness Campaign Request for Proposals

Substitute House Bill 1571 (Section 4, line 1) passed and will fund projects to increase the visibility and accessibility of services and resources for indigenous persons who are survivors of trafficking. Ten (10) projects will be funded:

  • Five (5) projects in cities west of the crest of the Cascade Mountains; and
  • Five (5) projects in cities east of the crest of the Cascade Mountains.

See Attached.

Pre-Proposal Conference 9/16/2022
Reply By 9/23/2022

You just read:

OCVA Awareness Campaign Request for Proposals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.