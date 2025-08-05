Submit Release
More updates to 2025 multifamily housing funding application and funding notice

Capital funding applicants should re-review the new information before working on their NOFA application

Applicants seeking capital funding for affordable multifamily housing developments from Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) should review the recently updated Combined Funders Application (CFA) Forms and our state funding notice (#MHU-2025-01), including appendices A-C.

MHU apologizes for the multiple application updates and any impact it has caused on our applicants’ ability to begin work on their funding applications. We’ve created a Track Change Log to help track past changes, and we will update it with any future revisions.

Application Office Hours

We encourage applicants attend upcoming office hours on Zoom to learn about application changes or any other questions.

Office Hours are on Zoom, and registration is required. Please follow the links to register:

For additional questions, please contact HTFApp@commerce.wa.gov.

