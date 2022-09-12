Request for Proposals – Wraparound Services

In 2022, Substitute House Bill 1571, section 3, line 9 passed to establish a pilot project to provide wraparound services to indigenous persons who are survivors of trafficking. Two projects will be funded. One in Eastern Washington and one in Western Washington. Please see attached.
Pre-Proposal Conference 9/16/2022
Reply by 9/30/2022
