Health Advisory Issued for Ground Beef in HelloFresh Meal Kits

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. The meal kits containing ground beef for this public health alert were shipped to consumers between July 2, 2022 and July 21, 2022.

The ground beef products came in 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages with the label "GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT" and codes "EST#46481 L1 22 155" or "EST#46481 L5 22 155" on the side of the packaging. (See link below for product label.)

Federal health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 and raw ground beef is the probable source of the reported illnesses. Traceback information identified that multiple case-patients received these HelloFresh ground beef products.

Some product may still be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.