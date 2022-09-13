TrippBio Announces Agreement with NIAID to Evaluate PanCytoVir™ Analogs for the Treatment of Viral Diseases

TrippBio signs a Non-Clinical Evaluation Agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to Advance PanCytoVir™ Analogs

We are pleased to be working with NIAID to evaluate the in vitro metabolism and in vivo PK for this series of novel PanCytoVir™ related analogs using non-dilutive funding.” — Dr. David E. Martin

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antiviral treatments announces a Non-Clinical Evaluation Agreement (NCEA) with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for exploratory preclinical studies to evaluate the development potential of PanCytoVir™ analogs for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus along with other RNA viruses such as influenza, measles, Dengue, and Zika. This NCEA covers both in vitro metabolism and in vivo pharmacokinetic studies.

David E. Martin, PharmD, and CEO of TrippBio, Inc., stated, "We are pleased that NIAID has seen the potential in our pipeline and recognized the value of continued research to find effective therapies for viral diseases such as RSV, influenza, measles, Dengue, and Zika. These studies will allow us to select one or more of these candidates for further development.”

A part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIAID conducts and supports basic and applied research to better understand, treat, and ultimately prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. This NCEA is part of the Interventional Agent Development Services program (Interventional Agent Development Services | NIH: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) and provides services to facilitate preclinical development of therapeutics and new in vivo diagnostics for infectious disease-causing pathogens and/or toxins.

PanCytoVir™

PanCytoVir™ (formerly known as TD-213) is a repurposed pharmaceutical approved by the FDA for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin or with ampicillin, methicillin, oxacillin, cloxacillin, or nafcillin for prolonging drug plasma levels. PanCytoVir™ is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. It has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 [1], influenza [2], and RSV [3] in vitro and in animal models of infection and is currently in Phase 2 development as a treatment for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 (NCT05442983). PanCytoVir™ analogues are structurally similar compounds with improved solubility characteristics and the potential for new formulation development.

1. Murray J, Hogan RJ, Martin DE, et al. Probenecid potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro. Scientific Reports 2021:11;18085 (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97658-w).

2. Perwitasari O, Yan X, Johnson S et al. Targeting organic anion transporter 3 with probenecid as a novel anti-influenza a virus strategy. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 57(1), 475-483 (2013).

3. Murray J, Bergeron H, Shepard J, et al. Probenecid Inhibits Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Replication. Viruses 2022, 14, 912.

About TrippBio, Inc.

TrippBio, Inc. is a Jacksonville, Florida based, clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of therapeutics to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on identification of drugs to combat infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and Professor at the University of Georgia. The University of Georgia Research Foundation is a major shareholder of TrippBio, Inc.