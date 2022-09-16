CreativesAtWork, a Singapore Based Media Agency, Launches NFTs To Support Freelancing Community

NFT on Freelancing

The NFT Collection launched by Singapore based Agency CreativesAtWork, will serve as a way for freelance creatives to build alternative sources of income.

CAW will also release utility NFTs that provide special access to CreativesAtWork events, training sessions, mentorship opportunities, and learning resources” — Jayce Tham, Chief Businesswoman of CreativesAtWork

SINGAPORE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commemorating its 10th anniversary, Singapore-based freelancing creative network, CreativesAtWork Pte Ltd, is launching an NFT Collection to support the freelance creative community.

“We aim to leverage NFTs as a way for creatives to build alternative sources of income when work runs dry in between clients. Freelancers can list their NFTs on our platform and take advantage of our consolidated marketing efforts. CAW will also release utility NFTs that provide special access to CreativesAtWork events, training sessions, mentorship opportunities, and learning resources” said Co-founder Jayce Tham, Chief Business Woman of CreativesAtWork.

The collection will debut in September 2022 with a supply of 2,000 NFTs. Each piece will center around 10 unique themes that resonate with all freelancers. 80% of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will go back to supporting the freelancers in Freelancer Nation, another CreativesAtWork’s initiative.

“In our early days, we focused our resources toward sourcing jobs for our freelance community. But now, our vision will focus on building sustainable and scalable businesses for our freelancers. The goal is to empower our freelancers by helping them build prospering businesses that they can call their own,” said Co-founder Fanny Tham, Chief Worker at CreativesAtWork.

In planning towards the next decade of growth, CreativesAtWork will also be launching Freelancer Nation, an exclusive incubator to help freelancers fast track their careers. “We believe technology will play an important role in the evolution of work,” said Co-founder Jayce Tham. Freelancer Nation will help creative freelancers leverage business opportunities in the new creator economy of both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0.

Freelancer Nation’s aim is to supercharge freelancers’ careers by upgrading their skillsets, futureproofing their repertoire, helping them create multiple revenue streams, and working with them to build viable businesses.

“I first started my freelance assignment with CreativesAtWork back when I was still schooling. Today, I am a content creator and an agency owner. I have also launched my own NFT and created a metaverse game titled “Moonsie”. I am glad that CreativesAtWork is helping more freelancers to realise our dream” - Jaze Phua , a freelance content creator, who went on to found Pandastic Media, a creative agency and creator of NFT series - Moonsie.

Complementing Freelancer Nation is the EXECUTE app. EXECUTE is an AI powered, end-to-end project management platform designed to address tight timelines and turnaround for any creative project. This one-stop platform will provide users 24/7 global access to a curated pool of expert freelancers specially handpicked by CreativesAtWork.

“CreativesAtWork have partnered with us in supercharging our creative content needs for our Brands. With the launch of EXECUTE to complement their project management services, this would be a value add to clients and solve our urgent needs of being able to turnaround in tight timeline” - Prasanna, Regional Head APAC, Deckers Asia Pacific

“CreativesAtWork seeks to build a sustainable ecosystem that empowers freelancers to do their best work without worrying about administrative tasks. A freelancer’s flexibility is a strength that benefits both the freelancer and the client,” said Co-founder Jayce Tham, chief business woman of CreativesAtWork. “We will continue investing in our freelance community, supporting the training and upskilling of freelancers and leveraging on budding technology to build a strong and forward thinking freelance community where freelancers support freelancers.”

About CreativesAtWork

CreativesAtWork [“CAW’] is a Singapore-based, full-service creative agency that links progressive clients with a curated network of freelance creative professionals who cover every consumer touchpoint including digital, social, mobile, broadcast, print, events, and out-of-home advertising.

Launched in 2012 with the aspiration to help our network of freelancers get more jobs in the film and broadcast sector, we have grown into an ecosystem comprising original content creation, project management and training. With more than 1,500 curated freelancers across various creative skill sets , we have completed over 3,000 projects worth more than $12 million.

