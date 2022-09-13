IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Acquires Superconducting Systems, Inc.
The acquisition of SSI is another achievement in the continued growth of IMRIS. We are excited to integrate the highly innovative team and technology of SSI into the IMRIS family.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, the global leader in intraoperative MRI has announced the acquisition of Superconducting Systems, Inc. (SSI), Billerica, MA. SSI designs and develops cryogen-free (liquid helium free) superconducting magnets for medical and research applications. With funding by the U.S. National Institute of Health, SSI has been collaborating with research divisions of major Boston-area scientific institutions to demonstrate the viability and benefits of its cryogen-free systems. SSI magnets are used in commercial MRI systems throughout the world.
SSI CEO Dr. Shahin Pourrahimi stated “We are excited to become part of IMRIS and help develop innovative cryogen-free magnets that can power next generation point-of-care MRI systems. IMRIS provides development and commercialization expertise that will enable SSI magnets to offer clinical value in a number of medical applications where mid-field intra-procedural MRI can have significant impact on patient outcomes.”
IMRIS CEO Marc Buntaine further commented “IMRIS provides intraoperative MRI capabilities in neurosurgery with its Surgical Theatres, a multi-room suite in which the MRI can travel between operating and diagnostic rooms. The acquisition of SSI is another achievement in the continued growth of IMRIS. We are excited to integrate the highly innovative team and technology of SSI into the IMRIS family.”
About IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging
As a leader in image guidance solutions, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging provides optimized, fully integrated image-guided therapy environments that address the important needs of patients, clinicians, and hospitals by delivering timely MRI and imaging data to clinicians for use during surgical or interventional procedures. The IMRIS Surgical Theatre enables intraoperative imaging directly within operating rooms. The Company also designs and manufactures proprietary head fixation devices, imaging coils and OR tables for use in this unique and multifunctional intraoperative environment. IMRIS products are sold globally to clinical centers in the neurosurgical, spinal, cardiovascular and orthopedic markets. Over 70,000 patients have benefited from lifesaving or life-extending procedures performed in an IMRIS Surgical Theatre in the past 17 years. Additional information about IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging is available at www.imris.com.
