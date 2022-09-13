Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,424 in the last 365 days.

IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Acquires Superconducting Systems, Inc.

The acquisition of SSI is another achievement in the continued growth of IMRIS. We are excited to integrate the highly innovative team and technology of SSI into the IMRIS family.”
— Marc Buntaine, CEO of IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, the global leader in intraoperative MRI has announced the acquisition of Superconducting Systems, Inc. (SSI), Billerica, MA. SSI designs and develops cryogen-free (liquid helium free) superconducting magnets for medical and research applications. With funding by the U.S. National Institute of Health, SSI has been collaborating with research divisions of major Boston-area scientific institutions to demonstrate the viability and benefits of its cryogen-free systems. SSI magnets are used in commercial MRI systems throughout the world.

SSI CEO Dr. Shahin Pourrahimi stated “We are excited to become part of IMRIS and help develop innovative cryogen-free magnets that can power next generation point-of-care MRI systems. IMRIS provides development and commercialization expertise that will enable SSI magnets to offer clinical value in a number of medical applications where mid-field intra-procedural MRI can have significant impact on patient outcomes.”

IMRIS CEO Marc Buntaine further commented “IMRIS provides intraoperative MRI capabilities in neurosurgery with its Surgical Theatres, a multi-room suite in which the MRI can travel between operating and diagnostic rooms. The acquisition of SSI is another achievement in the continued growth of IMRIS. We are excited to integrate the highly innovative team and technology of SSI into the IMRIS family.”

About IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging
As a leader in image guidance solutions, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging provides optimized, fully integrated image-guided therapy environments that address the important needs of patients, clinicians, and hospitals by delivering timely MRI and imaging data to clinicians for use during surgical or interventional procedures. The IMRIS Surgical Theatre enables intraoperative imaging directly within operating rooms. The Company also designs and manufactures proprietary head fixation devices, imaging coils and OR tables for use in this unique and multifunctional intraoperative environment. IMRIS products are sold globally to clinical centers in the neurosurgical, spinal, cardiovascular and orthopedic markets. Over 70,000 patients have benefited from lifesaving or life-extending procedures performed in an IMRIS Surgical Theatre in the past 17 years. Additional information about IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging is available at www.imris.com.

Alan Weinberg
IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging
aweinberg@imris.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Other

You just read:

IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Acquires Superconducting Systems, Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.