Dicing Tapes Market Research Report, 2031 | Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis

Dicing Tapes Market

dicing tapes market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dicing Tapes Market," The dicing tapes market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.Dicing tapes are used for dicing which is a process by which die are separated from a wafer of semiconductor following the processing of the wafer. The dicing process can be accomplished by scribing and breaking, by mechanical sawing with a dicing saw or by laser cutting. All methods are typically automated to ensure precision and accuracy.

The dicing tapes offer unique high temperature capability, better expandability, stability, and better peel strength which is growing its adoption for electronic devices manufacturing applications. However, the electronic market in North America is affected due to trade war between China and the U.S. that has resulted in decrease in sales of dicing tapes and China is the major exporter of dicing tapes in the U.S. that has affected the dicing tapes market growth.

On the contrary, the evolution of smaller electronic components for designing the light weighted electronic products is expected to offer new dicing tapes market opportunities.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a newly discovered virus named Coronavirus. Many people are suffering from Coronavirus disease throughout the globe. Various major players in the global dicing tapes market had to stop their business production due to lockdown implemented in countries such as the U.S., China, Brazil, and others. This stop in business activities has directly impacted the sales of dicing tapes industry manufacturers. For instance, Alstom SA registered a decline of 17.7% in revenue in September 2020. Also, lack of man power and raw material has halted the supply chain of dicing tapes and electronic components. However, the introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease and the re-initiation of production facilities is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the dicing tapes players.

Region wise, the global dicing tapes market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Europe region is expected to dominate the market throughout the study period.

The major players profiled in the dicing tapes market report include 3M Company, AI Technology, Inc., Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., LINTEC Corporation, Loadpoint, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan, Nitto Denko Corp, Pantech Tape Co. Ltd., QES GROUP BERHAD, Shenzhen Xinst Technology Co., Ltd, Solar Plus Company, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. and Ultron Systems, Inc.

By thickness, the between 86 and 125 micron segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By product, the UV curable segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By material, the polyvinyl chloride segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global dicing tapes market share throughout the study period.

