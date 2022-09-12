Fall Creek Falls State Park Site for September Commission Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will preview sportfishing and commercial fishing changes among other agenda items at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s September meeting at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

The meeting is scheduled Sept. 15-16. Committee meetings start at 1 p.m. Thursday and the full TFWC meeting begins at 9 a.m., Friday.

In addition to fishing regulations, an update on the Bill Dance Signature Lakes project will be given by Dennis Tumlin, from the Tennessee Department of Tourism. Both above and below the water improvements will be made at 18 lakes which bear fishing legend Dance’s stamp of approval. Tennesseans will benefit from increased stocking, habitat and fisheries management, as well as improved access for fishing and boating.

Joe Benedict, TWRA Chief of Wildlife and Forestry will also give a preliminary report on the harvest from the late August deer hunt. A three-day archery only hunt for antlered deer on private lands was held, with the exception of Unit CWD where guns and muzzleloaders were allowed. A rule hearing will also be held to establish a new CWD Management Unit. TWRA Assistant Chief of Game Species Stephanie Karns will make the presentation.

Outstanding staff will also be recognized when the Wildlife and Forestry Division announces its Biologist and Technician of the Year, and when Boating and Law Enforcement introduces the Boating Officer of the Year.