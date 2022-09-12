THE GR8FULL COMPANY to Publish “The Tea to a Healthy You” in December
The book adds to the company’s stable of health and wellness productsO’FALLON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE GR8FULL COMPANY, which has quickly become known as a leading provider of an assortment of health and wellness products since its 2019 founding, has added recipes and cookbooks to its menu of offerings.
The first book being published under THE GR8FULL COMPANY is “The Tea to a Healthy You” by founder Ora Lockett.
Being published as a Kindle edition in December, “The Tea to a Healthy You” begins with the origins of tea. The book also covers healthy ways to boost an immune system, weight management and how to relieve stress, among other wellness topics.
“It’s time to take control of your health, improve your overall wellbeing, and live the life you deserve,” Lockett said. “By just adding a few simple herbal alternatives, anyone can improve or enhance their quality of life.”
THE GR8FULL COMPANY’s product categories include hair care, skin care, men’s care and bath and beauty items. THE GR8FULL COMPANY also offers home fragrances, supplements and herbal teas.
Lockett said she began the company while following her quest for healthy hair alternatives for her and her family.
“I realized that there were very few products that contain simple, yet natural remedies for growing and maintaining hair,” she said. “As I researched simplistic ways for maintaining and growing hair, I noticed the elements of nature were key in aiding hair growth. Thereafter, THE GR8FULL COMPANY was formed. Each one of our products is created from nature and manufactured for efficiency to yield amazing results. THE GR8FULL COMPANY was produced out of the pure need for simple and holistic virtue.”
THE GR8FULL COMPANY’s hair products are homemade and contain all-natural ingredients. Each ingredient helps to promote hair growth, elasticity and overall hair maintenance. The benefits are astonishing and help to aid premature graying; combat fizziness, dandruff and split ends; and protect the hair against damage. THE GR8FULL COMPANY’s hair growth serum is infused with rice water and oils to promote maximum hair growth and its amla and burdock hair growth oil was created to repair and promote maximum length and shine.
THE GR8FULL COMPANY’s men’s beard oil is formulated to nourish and replenish the skin for supreme, ultimate skin performance. The all-natural ingredients help to counteract any complexities and/or barriers that may conflict with everyday maximum performance. The beard oil not only helps with appearance but radiates as an asset to combat acne and soothe and stimulate facial hair growth.
Healthy skin is important because skin is one of the largest organs on the body. Therefore, it is important that we protect it, Lockett said. “Luckily, nature has provided us with natural remedies to help aid infirmities and, for that, we are truly grateful.”
THE GR8FULL COMPANY’s apple cider vinegar facial scrub, symmetry facial cleanser and liquid gold moisturizer are each made with powerful blends of nature’s own elements that help to regulate skin and make for an effective overall skin care system.
“The Tea to a Healthy You” can be pre-ordered at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCX843S8/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_gl_W4N3ZKAZ1X09ARJV0B51.
For more information about THE GR8FULL COMPANY and to order products, visit https://www.gr8full.club/#/. THE GR8FULL COMPANY can also be followed on most social media channels.
About THE GR8FULL COMPANY
We specialize in nature's ability to complement the need of others. Thus in turn, every ounce of gratitude is reciprocated by appreciating the fullness of nature’s fortitude. We are committed to informing, educating and extending mindfulness to those who are looking for simplistic ways toward growth, healing and overall wellness.
