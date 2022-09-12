Full Mouth Dental Implant Holiday Packages and Deals from Dental Implant Clinic Turkey

Dental Implant Clinic Turkey offers dental implant holiday packages for international patients with exciting additional benefits.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rising popularity of dental implant treatment in Turkey, many patients from abroad visit Turkey to get treatment that will restore their smile. In fact, many clinics offer dental holiday packages for their patients. Dental Implants Clinic Turkey are now offering these great deals to their patients from across the globe, including the UK.

The Full Mouth Dental Implant Packages offered by the clinic is highly affordable compared with prices in the UK and other countries and patients can visit some of the fascinating and famous tourist spots in the country at the same time.

The principal dentist commented, “Turkey has become popular, not only as a tourist destination but also for dental treatments. The high standards of treatment at affordable prices is largely behind this reputation. To make it more affordable, we can save patients 80% of the cost of treatment in the UK or Europe. Also, we comply with the required standards of treatments only using equipment and materials from reputed global brands.

Our patients are our top priority. Our packages covers accommodation at 5* hotels and VIP transfers from airport and between clinic and hotel. Our package also includes porcelain crowns, sinus lift and bone grafts, if required.” After visiting the clinic, dental surgeons will assess a patients dental condition and carry out investigations using cutting-edge technology like Volumetric tomography and CEREC technology. Laser technology like RaySet technology is also used to guide implant insertion.

Patients who are highly anxious or phobic can rest assured that their dentist can use general anaesthesia to perform dental implant surgery. Patients will get a patient coordinator who will guide them through the entire procedure. You will find you can easily speak with the dentists as they are all English speaking.

Patients will not only boost their confidence with an attractive smile but also have the chance to make some unforgettable memories in Turkey.

About the company

Dental Implants Clinic Turkey provides the highest quality of dental implants to patients from every corner of the world including the UK. Our team of experienced dentists ready to improve smiles by restoring confidence and replacing missing, loose and damaged teeth. Our experienced and skilful dental surgeons use state-of-the-art technology and every patient will get exclusive treatments and services while they enjoy the beaches of Mediterranean Sea.

Company Name - Dental Implants Clinic Turkey

Website- https://www.dentalimplantsclinicturkey.com/

Address- Yıldız, Yıldız Cd. 34353 Beşiktaş İstanbul Turkey

Contact Number- UK- 020 34758229/WhatsApp- 905545852594

Email: info@dentalimplantsclinicturkey.com

Welcome to Dental Implants Clinic Turkey