Click Fraud Detection Firm Polygraph Explains The Difference Between Click Fraud And Low Quality Ad Clicks

Click fraud is the use of technology and trickery to defraud advertisers, whereas low quality ad clicks are genuine clicks which offer little to no value.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polygraph, a cybersecurity company focussed on helping advertisers detect click fraud prevent click fraud , and get click fraud refunds from advertising networks, is stressing the need to understand the difference between click fraud and low quality ad clicks.Click fraud is an online scam which steals billions of dollars from advertisers every year. Criminals, posing as legitimate website publishers, create fake websites, and monetize the content using online adverts. They use bots - software pretending to be human – to visit their websites and click on the ads. To most advertising networks, everything looks real, however the clicks are worthless, and the scammers earn a fortune, at the expense of fleeced advertisers.According to Trey Vanes, chief marketing officer at Polygraph, it is important advertisers understand the difference between click fraud and low quality clicks.“Click fraud is a crime, with the goal of stealing money from online advertisers,” said Vanes. “It can be objectively measured by examining visitors and clicks. At Polygraph we’re able to differentiate between people and bots, and we can see if an advert was voluntarily clicked by a real person, or if there was some code or trickery involved“On the other hand, low quality ad clicks are genuine clicks by real people. For example, a person might accidently click on your ad, or perhaps when they arrive on your landing page they change their mind and immediately browse to a different website. What’s important to understand here is low quality ad clicks are innocent, there’s no criminality involved, and they’re for all intents and purposes, valid clicks.“Low quality ad clicks are wasteful, but there’re some things you can do to minimize the problem. Make sure your ad copy and landing page are in sync, and be granular with your targeting. Dealing with click fraud is a different problem, but the good news is it doesn’t need to be tolerated, since the clicks are fake and you’re entitled to a refund.“Polygraph makes it easy to prevent click fraud and get refunds from the ad networks. We detect every fake click and give you the details – who did the click, when it happened, and why it’s fraudulent – which you can then pass onto your ad network for a refund,” said Vanes.Polygraph helps advertisers detect click fraud, block click fraud , and get click fraud refunds from the ad networks.“We use a four step process for this,” said Vanes. “First we detect every fake click on your ads, so we have objective evidence you’ve been defrauded. We then tell you which websites sent you the fake clicks, so you can add them to your placement exclusions lists. In other words, we help you block click fraud by preventing scam websites from displaying your ads. We show you which of your ad keywords are being targeted by scammers, so you can remove those keywords from your ad campaigns. Finally, we give you all the data you need to get click fraud refunds from the ad networks.”According to Vanes, advertisers are welcome to try Polygraph free of charge, no credit card required. “Polygraph is easy to use, and our free version can be used indefinitely. We’re always available to answer your questions or provide any assistance,” added Vanes.For more information, please visit https://polygraph.net ###About PolygraphEstablished in Berlin, Germany in 2021, Polygraph monitors the activities of click fraud gangs, including how they operate, who they target, the techniques they use, and how to detect their fraud. We go far beyond bot detection to ensure your ad budget is not stolen by cyber-criminals.