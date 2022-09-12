Dialysis Market Report 2022 | Industry size to reach USD 142.92 Billion by 2027

Dialysis market size

The global dialysis market size reached US$ 104.13 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 142.92 Billion, CAGR of 5.20% (2022-2027).

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global dialysis market size reached US$ 104.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 142.92 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Dialysis refers to renal replacement therapies that assist in eliminating salts, toxins, excess water, and solutes from a patient's blood whose kidneys do not function adequately. They can be categorized into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD), automated peritoneal dialysis (APD), etc. These dialysis procedures aid in cleansing the blood and restoring its electrolyte balance. They prove effective in acute renal injury, chronic kidney diseases (CKD), and kidney transplants. Dialysis treatments are even used as a permanent solution where a transplant is not advisable. Consequently, they find widespread applications across hospitals, home care, in-center dialysis, and other healthcare establishments.

Dialysis Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing number of diabetic and hypertension patients and the growing incidences of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are primarily driving the dialysis market. In line with this, the elevating cases of CKD, which has impelled patients to undergo hemodialysis to improve their health while reducing the risks of developing nerve damage, is also positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the shifting preferences among the geriatric populations toward home dialysis to reduce health complications associated with kidney transplants are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the development in healthcare infrastructure across countries and the launch of advanced sorbent-based regenerative technology that allows the delivery of high-dose dialysis with a low volume of dialysis solution are expected to augment the dialysis market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Hemodialysis

o Conventional Hemodialysis

o Short Daily Hemodialysis

o Nocturnal Hemodialysis

• Peritoneal Dialysis

o Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

o Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Breakup by Product and Services:

• Services

• Equipment

o Dialysis Machines

o Water Treatment Systems

o Others

• Consumables

o Dialyzers

o Catheters

o Others

• Dialysis Drugs

Breakup by End User:

• In-center Dialysis

• Home Dialysis

By Geography:

•North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• DaVita Inc.

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• JMS Co. Ltd.

• Medtronic plc

• Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

• NIPRO Corporation

• Satellite Healthcare Inc.

• Toray Industries Inc..

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

