Biometric Sensor Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biometric sensor market size is expected to grow to $4.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.4%. An increase in the number of identity thefts is expected to propel the biometric sensor market growth going forward.

The biometric sensor market consists of sales of biometric sensor services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to identify, verify, and authenticate the identification. A biometric sensor refers to a transducer that turns a biometric trait of an individual into an electrical signal. It tackles a variety of security-related concerns across multiple sectors.

Global Biometric Sensor Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend shaping the biometric sensor market outlook. Companies in the market are focusing on product innovation and enhanced security measures such as biometric-enabled cards for payments. For instance, in July 2021, Thales Group, a French aerospace company operating in the biometric sensor market, launched the Thales EMV contactless biometric payment card. The contactless biometric card simplifies proximity payments while simultaneously ensuring a high level of privacy and security. A simple and secure personal enrolment method is used to load the user's fingerprint data onto the card, which can be done at home or in a bank branch. The company is amongst the first to offer a contactless biometric card that meets all major payment scheme certification requirements.

Global Biometric Sensor Market Segments

The global biometric sensor market is segmented:

By Type: Capacitive Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, Ultrasound Sensors, Electric Field Sensors

By Application: Voice Scan, Finger Scan, Hand Scan, Facial Scan, Iris Scan, Vein Scan, Others

By End-User: Consumers Electronics, Commercial Centers And Buildings, Medical Research And Lab, Bank And Finance Service Sector, Defense and Security, Others

By Geography: The global biometric sensor global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biometric sensor market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biometric sensor market, biometric sensor global market share, biometric sensor market segments and geographies, biometric sensor global market players, biometric sensor global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biometric sensor global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, Crossmatch, Fulcrum Biometrics LLC, NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, IDEX ASA, Suprema Inc., ZKTeco Inc., SAFRAN S.A., SUPREMA, Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Synaptics Incorporated, HID Global Corporation, Integrated Biometrics, and NITGEN CO.LTD.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

