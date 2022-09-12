Global Ammunition Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Ammunition Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ammunition Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the ammunition market size is expected to grow from $23.75 billion in 2021 to $24.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.35%. The global ammunition market size is expected to grow to $27.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.14%. Growing personal safety concerns and increasing shooting ranges are propelling the ammunition market growth.

The ammunition market consists of sales of ammunition by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to materials such as bullets, rockets, bombs, shrapnel, or shells that are fired, scattered, dropped, or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition comes in a range of types and sizes that are often designed to work only with specific weapon systems. Ammunition is a disposable weapon as well as the components of other weapons that produce the effect on a target.

Global Ammunition Market Trends

The R&D activity to develop advanced ammunition is a key trend in the ammunition market. Key players and related stakeholders are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to advance ammunition. The rising incidences of armed international conflicts have directed several countries to enhance their military strengths through the procurement of advanced ammunition and equipment. As a result of this, the defense expenditure for ammunition procurement and R&D activities has increased significantly across the globe over the past few years.

Global Ammunition Market Segments

By Product: Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars

By Caliber: Small, Medium, Large, Others

By Guidance Mechanism: Non-guided, Guided

By Application: Defense, Less-lethal

By Geography: The global ammunition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ammunition Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ammunition market overview, analyzes and ammunition industry forecast market size and growth, ammunition global market share, ammunition global market segments and geographies, ammunition global market players, ammunition global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ammunition market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Key Market Players: Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, CBC Global Ammunition, Olin Corporation, Ruag Ammotec, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Nexter KNDS Group, Elbit Systems, Nammo AS, Ammo Inc, Indian Ordnance Factories, Saab AB, Hanwha Corporation, and Arsenal JSCo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

