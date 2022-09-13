Dried Kiwi Fruit Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Dried Kiwi Fruit Market size is estimated to reach $2,350 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Dried Kiwi Fruit Market size is estimated to reach $2,350 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dried kiwi fruit is also called Chinese gooseberry which is considered a good source of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, dietary fiber, and many more. This dehydrated fruit is extremely low in fat and also contains antioxidants that help to boost the immunity system. The calories in dried kiwi fruits are modest. They are high in vitamins C, E, K, potassium, and folate, among other nutrients. Dried kiwi fruit is a slightly tangy flavor and has covered with green-colored skin. China is the world's top producer of kiwi fruit, followed by Italy and New Zealand. It is consumed directly as a juice, as well as in salads, cake dressings, and other dishes. Kiwi helps in increasing platelet in the body that tends to increase its usage for dengue patients. During coronavirus, people are looking for fresh and healthy fruit which causes a spike in demand for the kiwis. Recently, the total world production of kiwi has increased by 50% owing to its tremendous benefits for health. Kiwifruit could be grown for export or for domestic consumption. They might be consumed directly in the home or processed and turned into numerous forms in factories. These fruits are sold at supermarkets, farmers' markets, and other local businesses.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Dried Kiwi Fruit Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Dried Kiwi Fruit Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers fueling the demand for kiwi fruit and the current inclination of people towards healthy and tasty flavorful dishes heightening the application of dried kiwi fruit.
2. Dried Kiwi Fruit Market growth is being driven by the advantages of dried kiwi fruit like being low in fat, moderately low in calories, and offering healthy minerals and fiber. However, the high cost of kiwi fruit is one of the factors hampering the growth of the Dried Kiwi Fruit Market.
3. Dried Kiwi Fruit Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dried Kiwi Fruit Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Dried Kiwi Fruit Market based on Application can be further segmented into Snack, desserts, Cakes, Pastries, and Others. The Dessert Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
2. The Dried Kiwi Fruit Market based on Distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, and E-Commerce.
3. The Dried Kiwi Fruit Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Dried Kiwi Fruit industry are -
1. Nutraj
2. Nutty and Fruity
3. Little Beauties
4. Liang Pin Pu Zi
5. Hua Wei Heng
