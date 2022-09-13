Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market to reach $1.9 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antimicrobial coatings fall under the category of surface coverings which are taken into account to counter the growth of bacteria via cellular membrane perturbation. Many metallic and non-metallic materials are used in the formation of coatings but there is one material that stands out then the rest and it is “silver nanoparticles.” Silver is of utmost worth in covering surfaces is attributed to its antifungal nature and physical and biological properties. These materials act as the cell membrane and extend interior protection from the outer environment. In order to deposit antimicrobial coatings, low-temperature methods like chemical vapor deposition are acknowledged. Antimicrobial thin films ensure the overall wellbeing of patients being treated by eliminating the hazard of infections in various healthcare facilities. The antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market outlook are exceptionally captivating as the number of hospitalizations is surging day after day due to the fragile health of people. Rising ease of doing business in many emerging economies as they are signing more free trade agreements (FTAs), escalating chronic illnesses such as heart attack and cancer mandating the patients to undergo surgeries, massive upsurge in communicable maladies are factors set to drive the growth of the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Upsurging research activities to invent more stable and effective coating materials and techniques are said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Antimicrobial Coatings for the Medical Devices Market. However, the limited life span and health hitches associated with such surface coverings are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market based on the application type can be further segmented into in-Vitro diagnostics, orthodontics/dentistry procedures, cardiovascular surgeries, bio-implants, orthopedics, gynecology, and other general surgical procedures.
2. The Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market based on end-user can be further segmented into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, ASCs, research & diagnostic facilities, and others.
3. The Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Covalon technologies
3. BioInteractions Ltd
4. PPG Industries
5. The Dow Chemical Company
