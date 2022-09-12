Lipka Announces the Floor Drain in 304 Grade Stainless Steel
Lipka introduced Floor Drain with non-corrosive and rust-resistant properties, AISI 304-Grade stainless steel with an 18% Chromium and 8% Nickel composition.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a collar that has curved corners and a brushed matte finish for a stylish, contemporary look, a firm hold on the floor is guaranteed.
The floor drains have a glossy, mirror-like finish and a clean, tidy appearance that complements any environment's aesthetics. It has a closed-knit top with a large squared hole grating that allows water to drain fast, making it equipped with extensive drainage technology.
Large establishments like restaurant kitchens, swimming pools, enormous religious organizations, road sides, subways, and rain showers are appropriate uses for it. Long-lasting durability is ensured by the superior quality material of the floor drains. Available in a variety of sizes and created entirely locally in India with recyclable and eco-friendly packaging. Lipka ensures that every product is delivered promptly and without harm. Its durable construction justifies low maintenance.
Modernized Floor Trap's easily detachable grate has a chic appearance and provides quick water drainage. The Anti-Cockroach Trap Drain Jali keeps bugs, gases, and odours out of the bathroom. In order to avoid drain obstruction, Cockroach Trap Drain also collects waste. When clearing out garbage, a removable grate or jali can aid; instead of utilizing harsh cleaning agents.
LIPKA, which has been there for more than ten years, has grown significantly for other exquisitely designed products like its practical kitchen sinks, stylish faucets/taps, sturdy PTMT fixtures, and so on. LIPKA is at the top of the list of the best-selling floor drains. Lipka's 100% domestically produced goods offer the broadest assortment of styles for kitchen appliances, bathroom fixtures, and other utility essentials.
Lipka Stainless Steel Floor Drain