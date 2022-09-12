New Teeth Clinic Turkey Declares Dental Holiday Packages

With the rising popularity of dental holidays in Turkey, New Teeth Clinic Turkey has decided to offer Dental Holiday Packages to their international patients.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental holiday or dental tourism in Turkey is booming and every dental clinic is in competition to be the best. New Teeth Clinic Turkey is the newest name in the race. They have come up with some exciting dental holiday packages to give international patients their new teeth in Turkey.

The principal dentist said, “Over time Turkey has caught the eye of the patients worldwide, including those from the UK. It is highly valued as the best destination for affordable and safe dental treatments. We wanted to embrace this trend to offer lucrative dental holiday offers for our patients. One of the most exciting is our Turkey veneers holiday package. This package includes upper 8 and lower 6 zirconium veneers. Five-star hotel accommodation and VIP transfers from the airport, and between the clinic and hotel are also covered. Irrespective of the treatment, our motto is to make packages more affordable saving up to 80% compared to treatment in other countries, including the UK, while complying while working scrupulously to all required standards.

Patients consult with us for full mouth dental implants Turkey package deals too. Along with accommodation and transfers it includes porcelain crowns, sinus lift and bone graft where needed. With all our packages we make our patients comfortable as our patient coordinator guides them through the entire procedure.”

Patients have the opportunity to explore the local streets of Istanbul, the historic city, where they can try out famous Turkish cuisine or sit back and relax on white stretches of beach along the Mediterranean Sea.

About the company

New Teeth Clinic Turkey is a Turkish dental clinic where international patients, including those from the UK, achieve their desire of attractive and perfect smile. The motto of the clinic is to offer a comfortable and effective dental experience by making use of the latest and most modern treatments at affordable rates. The clinic makes all the necessary arrangements for accommodation and transfers. Our dentists have many years of experience and deliver the highest standard of service using state-of-the-art technology. Patients love the chance to enjoy exploring this ancient and welcoming land and have their dental treatment at the same time.

