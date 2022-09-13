Organic Bread Flour Market Size to Hit USD 887.9 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% (2022-2027)
Rapid growth in the adoption of organic farming techniques is poised to increase the growth of the Organic Bread Flour MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Bread Flour Market size is forecast to reach $887.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic bread flour is a type of flour milled from wheat that is grown and processed without using harmful synthetic fertilizers and pest control chemicals. Moreover, organic wheat farmers also undertake innovative crop rotation practices in order to minimize the risk of pests and plant diseases. Growing health consciousness among consumers post the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing awareness regarding adverse effects of food products containing synthetic pesticide traces are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Organic-Bread-Flour-Market-Research-513202
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Organic Bread Flour Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominated the Organic Bread Flour Market in the year 2021 owing to the rapid rise in the number of certified organic farmers in North America. This has also helped bring down the prices of organic bread flour products in the region.
2. The growing need for consuming healthy food among urban populations coupled with the implementation of more stringent regulations regarding the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers in developed regions is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Bread Flour Market report.
4. Lack of adequate regulations regarding synthetic pesticides and low awareness levels among consumers in developing regions is anticipated to hamper the market growth of the Organic Bread Flour Industry.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513202
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on Type, the organic bread flour market can be segmented into Organic whole grain wheat flour, Organic brown wheat flour, Organic sprouted wheat flour, and Others. Organic whole grain wheat flour accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is also anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. North America dominated the geography segment of the Organic Bread Flour Market in 2021 with a share of 39%, followed by Europe. The rapid growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising consumer awareness levels regarding the health and nutritional benefits of organic food and beverage products, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Besides, owing to the rising demand, the number of farmers adopting organic farming techniques has also significantly risen.
3. The supermarkets and Hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the Organic Bread Flour Market in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This can be attributed to the high penetration of supermarket and hypermarket chains in developed regions and the rapid growth of new supermarkets in major emerging economies.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Organic Bread Flour industry are -
1. Associated British Foods.
2. General Mills.
3. FairhFairheaven Organic Flour Mill.
4. Grain Craft.
5. Hayden Flour Mills.
Click on the following link to buy the Organic Bread Flour Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513202
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Flour Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flour-Market-Research-507321
B. Pulse Flour Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pulse-Flour-Market-Research-508431
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn