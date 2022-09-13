Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market to Reach US$3.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Growing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Drive Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market Size is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is defined as a neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks myelin which is an important part of the nervous system. It occurs when the immune system of the body is unable to distinguish between a foreign invader and a healthy cell and instead begins to kill healthy cells. Different treatments, including intravenous immunoglobulin, plasmapheresis, physiotherapy and others, are used to treat this disease. Patients with autoimmune diseases are more likely than other patients to get the disease. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the government initiatives to minimize rare diseases and increasing funding for research and developments for new therapeutics, driving Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market size in this region.
2. The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market is predicted to increase owing to the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases across the world.
3. However, the increasing cost of Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment may limit the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market Report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Therapy segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the effectiveness of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy to treat CIPD. The IVIG shows improvements in the symptoms in 3 to 5 days after treatment and it lasts up to 6 weeks. A research review published in the Annals of Blood in March 2021, has shown that IVIg (up to 1 g/kg) is an effective treatment in 70–80% of patients with Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Such attributes of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy or Immunotherapy and their increasing demand for treatment of CIPD drive the growth of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Market Share.
2. To minimize the impact of autoimmune disease on quality-of-life various organizations are working to develop better options for available treatments. According to a research paper published in the Research Gate in July 2022, the long-term prognosis of CIDP patients was possible but 39% of patients required immune treatments and 13% had severe disabilities. In July 2022, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) researchers developed a continuous 3,4-DAP infusion model and measured dose-dependent effects on toxic signs and survival after a lethal dose of botulinum neurotoxin.
3. The autoimmune disease is rear, but for unknown reasons, the prevalence of autoimmune diseases is increasing. According to the National Institutes for Health (NIH) estimates that autoimmune disease collectively affects between 5% and 8% of the U.S., population. Multiple sclerosis. Myasthenia gravis, Pernicious anemia, Reactive arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Systemic lupus erythematosus and Type I diabetes are the most well-known autoimmune diseases.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment industry are -
1. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
2. Janssen Pharmaceutica
3. Grifols
4. Baxter
5. Kedrion S.p.A
