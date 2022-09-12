CA Partners Offers Talent Solutions to Staffing Needs in The Medical Device Industry
The agency helps companies meet their staffing requirements by finding outstanding talent.ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA Partners, a top Forbes ranked America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in medical staffing, offers staffing services to provide talent solutions to the staffing needs of companies in the medical device industry. The agency recruits’ profiles of varying degrees of qualification and experience to help companies fill different job roles in their organization under multiple contract options. It maintains a wide network of highly qualified profiles from the medical device community curated from local, regional, and international levels.
CA Partners offers its staffing services to companies of different sizes ranging from mid-tier specialty enterprises to large international corporations. It specializes in recruiting outstanding talent for the job roles of regulatory affairs, quality assurance, engineering, marketing, new product development, business development, and operations management.
CA Partners takes charge of the entire responsibility of identifying and referring a profile to a client that meets the credentials required for permanent employment. In a direct hire service, the agency only gets remuneration if the preferred candidate ends up being hired by the client company. In addition, they offer Retained Solutions depending on the urgency and or difficulty of the need.
Speaking about the nature and relevance of their services in the medical device industry, the agency’s CEO said, “Companies looking to reinvent their traditional business and operating models by integrating the latest technological developments in the life science industry need world-class talent. At CA Partners we understand the challenges faced by players in the industry, and we provide solutions with our services.”
About CA Partners: CA Partners is a medical staffing agency affiliated with MRINetwork, one of the top recruiting organizations in the country. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, it specializes in providing outstanding talent solutions to the medical device industry.
