Exoskeleton System Market Report 2022-2027, Global Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Industry Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled “Exoskeleton System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global exoskeleton system market size reached US$ 543.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,275.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 46.13% during 2022-2027. The exoskeleton system represents wearable man-machine devices that use human intelligence and machine power to offer mechanical strength to the user. They are composed of sensors, actuators, power sources, control systems, and a specialized software. These components of the exoskeleton system are designed to enhance user safety and improve the overall efficiency of performing specific tasks. They use smart algorithms that can adapt and adjust according to the human body motions and assist in lifting heavy materials, reduce stress on the user’s back muscles and spine, enable the elderly to walk with comfort, and prevent fall-related injuries. Consequently, the exoskeleton system and equipment find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as healthcare, military, industrial, etc.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/exoskeleton-system-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing need for external supportive instruments in rehabilitation centers and the growing industrial activities across countries are primarily driving the exoskeleton system market. Besides this, the development of motor-equipped robots to assist human body mechanics is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating prevalence of heart strokes and spinal cord injury related paralysis among patients is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the rising usage of customized products using aluminum, carbon fiber, fiberglass, etc., in the military segment is expected to propel the exoskeleton system market in the coming years.

Exoskeleton System Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the exoskeleton system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Bionik Laboratories Corp.

• SuitX (US Bionics, Inc.)

• Gogoa Mobility Robots, S.L.

• Exhauss Exoskeleton

• Atoun Inc.

• Fourier Intelligence Co. Ltd.

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Daiya Industry Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Rex Bionics Ltd.

• Myomo Inc.

• Gobio Robot

• Parker Hannifin Corp.

• Wandercraft SAS

• P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global exoskeleton system market on the basis of component, type, mobility, body part, end use sector and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware:

• Sensors

• Actuators

• Power Sources

• Control Systems

• Other Components

• Software

Breakup by Type:

• Powered

• Passive

Breakup by Mobility:

• Stationary

• Mobile

Breakup by Body Part:

• Lower Body

• Upper Body

• Full Body

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Healthcare

• Defense

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1502&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.