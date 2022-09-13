Blackhawk Floors Uses VOC-Free Adhesives

One of the Arizona’s best in hardwood flooring companies has gone green.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it has gone green and now uses VOC-free adhesives.

“This means that it’s non-toxic to you and your family and empowers you with the safest option available,” Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

As it relates to VOC-free adhesives in the flooring, Elquest explained VOCs describe floor coverings, underlayments, and adhesives which release minimal emissions and are safer for those who consistently come into contact with them. Volatile Organic Compounds are carbon-based and vaporize under high pressure, in high amounts, these can be harmful for homeowners and their families.

A few of the company’s available products include: Solid Hardwood Floors; Engineered Hardwood Floors; Reclaimed Wood; Wood Walls; Luxury Vinyl Wood Flooring; Prime Waterproof Flooring, and more.

In addition to using VOC-free adhesives, Blackhawk Floors has over 800 samples on display in its wood flooring showroom.

“We invite everyone to visit our beautiful wood flooring showroom,” Elquest said. “We are located in the Zocallo Plaza in North Scottsdale.”

Elquest said patrons will be delighted to find a wide selection of wood flooring ideas, including solid, engineered, and reclaimed hardwood floors.

“Blackhawk Floors, Inc. has been installing quality hardwood floors in the Phoenix Metro area since 2002,” Elquest noted, before adding, “Put yourself one step closer to the wood flooring options you’ve always wanted and call us today for your free estimate, 480-595-9554. We look forward to working with you.”

In addition to its samples on display, Blackhawk Floors is offering free estimates.

“We offer free estimates year-round,” Elquest revealed. “Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized as a National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel, which has served customers for the past 18 years.

For more information, please https://blackhawkfloors.com/about-us/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States