At 7.9% CAGR, Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market Size Worth USD 262.7 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
Increased Use of Wind Energy Around the World is a Major Factor Influencing the Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that lubricants for wind turbines market size is forecast to reach US$262.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Wind energy has emerged as a major alternative energy source for addressing global warming and resource conservation concerns. Wind energy installations have grown exponentially in the last decade led by government support, resulting in high demand for lubricants like hydraulic fluid, gear oil, and polyalphaolefin used in wind turbines. Thus, due to its stringent performance requirements, rapid growth, and high penetration of synthetic lubricants, wind turbine lubricants are a significant market segment in the global lubricants market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Lubricants for Wind Turbines Market highlights the following areas -
1. Europe dominates the lubricants for the wind turbines market. The growing installment of wind power turbines coupled with the increasing trend to expand the existing capacity of the turbines is likely to lead to an increase in the demand for lubricants in Europe.
2. The market is anticipated to show huge demand as lubricating oils serve a lot of purposes, including providing surface-wear protection, preventing corrosion of metal surfaces, and cooling the internal parts of the gearbox in the wind energy sector.
3. The wind energy sector is benefiting from an increase in demand for wind energy as a source of electricity due to its environmentally friendly nature (i.e. does not contribute to carbon emissions). This is expected to increase the number of wind turbines installed around the world. As a result, the market for wind turbine lubricants is expected to grow.
4. Moreover, governments of various countries are promoting the wind energy industry. Such increasing regulatory support is a key factor influencing lubricants for wind turbines market demand during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Synthetic lubricants, typically polyalphaolefin-based products, are used in the wind-power industry. Synthetic lubricants are estimated to account for more than 80% of the industry's total lubricant consumption, with gear oils having the highest synthetic penetration. One important factor in reducing costs is the condition of the gearbox in the wind turbine.
2. The blood system of an industrial gearbox is lubricating oil. The gearbox will most likely fail if the oil levels fall too low. Gearbox failure can result in costly repairs that could have been avoided. Aside from the costs of replacement or repair, the costs of a loss of production could be substantial. Low lubrication on the gear wheel teeth also contributes to surface fatigue. As a result, demand for gearbox lubricants in the wind turbine industry is increasing significantly, contributing to the segment's growth over the forecast period.
3. Wind turbine maintenance is difficult in offshore conditions. Biodegradable oils degrade and release acids that attack wind turbine bearings and other copper components. Water can cause serious foaming, degradation, sludge, and corrosion because few lubricants can emulsify it, and even small amounts of water can cause serious foaming, degradation, sludge, and corrosion.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Lubricants for Wind Turbines industry are
1. Exxon Mobil Corporation
2. Castrol Limited
3. Croda International Plc
4. Klüber Lubrication NA LP
5. The Lubrizol Corporation
