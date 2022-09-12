Varla Scooter Celebrates 2nd Anniversary Of Its First Scooter Launch

Varla Scooter is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of its first motor scooter on a splendid note as scooter scales shot up to the moon.

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varla Scooters is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the "Varla Eagle One," the company's first electric scooter released in 2020. Since its initial release, the model has been an enormous success with adult scooter aficionados throughout the states.The scooter has dual 1000W hub motors on the wheels that provide a peak power output of 3200W, powered by 2x25A speed controllers. The power source of the scooter is a 52V/18.2Ah lithium-ion battery. Riders can easily travel up to 40 miles long-distance when riding the Varla Eagle One with the Eco Mode turned on. The Varla Eagle One is perfect for anyone looking for an environmentally friendly and convenient mode of transportation. Thanks to its foldable design, it can be easily transported and stored when not in use.Looking for a slick and stylish electric scooter that packs a serious punch regarding performance and ride quality? Then the Varla Eagle One is the perfect ride for you. This premium foldable electric scooter is up there with all competitors as the best-performance motorized scooter for the entry-level segment of the market.The scooter turns heads with its dark and shiny black body highlighted with metallic red accents; the Varla Eagle One does not only show off its futuristic angles and contours but is also well-equipped to handle all types of riding styles and reliable enough to be taken on both on and off-road environments, no matter how harsh or uneven they might be. In addition, its powerful motor and large battery capacity give it a more extended range than most other electric scooters on the market, making it perfect for commuting or leisurely rides through the city. And when you're done riding, simply fold it up and use the built-in carry handle to take it with you - no need to worry about finding a place to park it.The company is also releasing a new foldable electric scooter, the "Varla Eagle One Pro", the updated version based on Varla Eagle One. The Pro has a single 1000W*2 hub motor and can reach speeds up to 45 mph. In addition, it comes equipped with a 60V/27Ah lithium-ion battery that will give you a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge.Both scooters for adults are available for purchase now on Varla's website. With celebrations happening all month, now is the perfect time to check out this fantastic electric scooter! Contact us today to learn more about the Varla Eagle One, or to place an order, visit varlascooters.com today!

See if this monster has hit your heart.❤ - Varla Eagle One