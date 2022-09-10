Apprehensions Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 100 Block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce two suspects have been apprehended in reference to an Unarmed Kidnapping offense that occurred on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:47 pm, the suspects approached a female at the listed location. The suspects forced the female victim inside of a vehicle and then fled the scene. Detectives’ investigation revealed that this case is domestic in nature.

The suspects’ vehicle was located in Wytheville, VA, by members of the Virginia State Police. Both suspects and the victim were inside. There were no injuries to the victim. Both suspects were apprehended.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, 28-year-old Carlos Castillo, of Houston, TX, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Houston, TX, were arrested by Virginia State Police. Pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant and a DC Superior Court Custody Order, both suspects will go through the extradition process to be returned to Washington, DC, where they will face charges.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Virginia State Police for their assistance in this investigation.