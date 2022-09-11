MRO Asia-Pacific Returns Live to Singapore, September 20-22
The conference & exhibition will be co-located with Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific
The conference & exhibition will be co-located with Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific
WHO: Aviation Week Network
WHAT: MRO Asia-Pacific (#MROAP), the region’s largest event for the aviation Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul industry; and Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific, the only event dedicated exclusively to the trends and issues related to the region’s engine community. The combined events are expected to draw 4,000 registered attendees from 60 countries including hundreds of decision-makers from airlines, lessors and MROs. See the agenda here.
New this year is Aviation Week Network's Asia Aerospace Leadership Forum & MRO Asia-Pacific Awards Dinner. This precursor to MRO Asia-Pacific will take place on September 19 at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. This unique event will provide a platform to celebrate the 2022 MRO Asia-Pacific award winners at a Gala dinner.
WHEN: September 20-22
WHERE: Singapore Expo and Convention Center, Singapore
SPONSORS: The MRO Asia-Pacific Platinum Sponsor is StandardAero, and Gold Sponsors are Collins Aerospace, Embraer, Lufthansa Technik, Meggitt, OEM Services, Pratt & Whitney, SIA Engineering Company, Spirit AeroSystems, and ST Engineering, with support from Airlines For America, Airlink, Association for Aerospace Industries (Singapore) and IATA. Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific’s partner sponsor is Aeroxchange.
To register please visit: register for MRO Asia-Pacific or register for Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
