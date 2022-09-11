Learn How to Open a Coffee Shop in New Jersey from Coffee Shop Startup Experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Learn how to open a coffee shop in New Jersey from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for The Garden State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Want to learn how to open a coffee shop in New Jersey? Get tips on starting a profitable business in The Garden State from the coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states how to open a coffee shop.

Now, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has added to its series of state-level coffee shop startup guides with, "How to Start a Coffee Shop in New Jersey."

"New Jersey is a terrific place to start a coffee shop!" said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"In fact, New Jersey ranks 11th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 3,902 residents. That leaves a lot of New Jerseyites without a local coffee shop."

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help customers develop profitable businesses by mastering all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said. "From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

Since March 2017, The Coffee Potter has served as a sanctuary for people in Long Valley, New Jersey to enjoy terrific coffee, food and the company of their neighbors.

That was the goal of Owners Geralyn and David Hickey when they opened their new coffee house.

"Our town was long overdue not just for a coffee shop but for a place where people could meet, connect with one another, and feel welcome," said David Hickey. "Our mission is to unite our local community and connect its people."

Geralyn Hickey gave credit for the coffee shop's growth to customers, employees and relationships formed over the last four years – including the relationship with Crimson Cup.

"The resources Crimson Cup makes available to us, from marketing to equipment maintenance, have been invaluable," Geralyn said.

"Everyone at Crimson Cup understands our business and wants us to succeed," David added.

"They are available any time of day, any day of the week, if we have a question, a problem, or want to brainstorm an idea."

Crimson Cup continues to deliver coffee, coffee shop supplies, ongoing training and support to The Coffee Potter.

Customers rave about the coffee, food and service. "Their coffee is amazing - every combination you can ask for," said one Yelp reviewer. "I also love their pastries, and their service is amazing."

David Hickey observed that adapting to change, especially over few years, has been key to the shop's continuing success.

"Crimson Cup has been so willing to support new ideas like our subscription program, making it so much easier for us to try new things," he said.

Asked for advice for other prospective coffee shop owners, the Hickeys advised giving Crimson Cup a serious look. "We honestly don't think we could have accomplished what we accomplished without them," Geralyn said.

The Coffee Potter is open 7 days a week at 24 Schooleys Mountain Road in Long Valley, New Jersey. For the latest news and updates, follow their Facebook Page.

Besides the New Jersey guide, Crimson Cup recently published guides on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Virginia, Missouri, Wisconsin and Connecticut.

About once a week for the next few months, the roaster will post a state-level coffee shop startup guides on its website. Next up: a guide on how to start a coffee shop in Iowa.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea