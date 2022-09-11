Axiom Exhibiting at SCDM 2022 Annual Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), the premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at SCDM 2022 Annual Conference, September 11-13 in San Antonio, TX.



The annual conference brings together industry experts from all over the world with the goal of providing the benchmark for CDM knowledge and education to drive progress in clinical research. Through innovative and thought-provoking content and networking opportunities, SCDM promotes Clinical Data Management excellence.

"Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite is the fundamental way in which we collect, manage, and analyze real-time data. The Fusion platform in combination with unmatched services ensures better, faster data-driven decisions that are backed up by data compliance, privacy and meet regulatory requirements. Our strategic approach to decentralized trials, through technological advancements and actionable visualizations, allow complete trial traceability and ultimately optimize trial outcomes," says Maliha Haider, VP Data Management & Data Analytics.



Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 601 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming needs and how Axiom can help run your clinical trials easier, faster, and smarter.

To register for this event, please visit: https://scdm2022.org/register-now/

Learn more about Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

