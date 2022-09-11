MRD HOLDS SUCCESSFUL INAUGURAL CONSULTATION ON CD POLICY FOR GUADALCANAL

‘Constituency Development is everyone’s responsibility’

Constituency development is the responsibility of everyone and your participation in this consultation process reflect your commitment to move our constituencies on Guadalcanal Province a step further into the future.

Minister for Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) told the participants of Guadalcanal eight constituency to close the consultation workshop on first ever Solomon Islands Development (SICD) Policy at Kaptens’ Point Friday 9th September, 2022.

The policy consultation ended successfully on Friday was graced by MPGIS Hon. Minister Rollen Seleso.

Minister Seleso said Guadalcanal Province contributes significantly over the years to the development of our country, Solomon Islands hence we also want to see socio-economic developments in our rural communities.

“It is time we all positively engage together as partners to map the future of our development aspiration to ensure we have a strong and vibrant communities that can be able to participate meaningfully in all development processes,” he said.

“As a Guadalcanal Member of Parliament and a Minister responsible for Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening responsible for all our provincial affairs,” Minister Seleso said he understand that this consultation is a major step in the journey as far as rural development is concern and every one of you should be commended for your participation.

He further stated that Constituency Development Fund Act has been in existence for the last nine or so years without proper regulation and policies to govern the whole operation.

Minister for Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening, Member of Parliament for South Guadalcanal Constituency delivering his speech at the closing of the Solomon Islands Constituency Development Policy consultation.

“The Constituency Development Fund is one of the important funding that reaches down to our rural communities and positively touches many of our rural people.

“However, there is a need for some stringent measures in place to govern the disbursement of the funds. It is a priority of our Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) to support MRD to review and amend the current CDF Act (2013) basically to suit our development aspirations now and into the future.

“Our ruling Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) government remain committed to support the Ministry of Rural Development programs and activities that will have positive impacts on our rural population, promoting self-reliance and standard infrastructures,” he said.

Minister Seleso said that the Solomon Islands Constituency Development Policy (SICD – Policy) is an important undertaking by the Ministry of Rural Development and is fully supported by the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA).

SICD Policy is now in the consultation stage and will complement the other rural development approaches used by SIG to deliver services to all Solomon Islanders.

This Policy reform once come into effect will be a vital mechanism to improve the delivery of the Constituency Development Funds.

With the key thematic focus areas of the SICD Policy on socioeconomic infrastructures, livelihood income generating projects, agriculture, fisheries, health, education, policing, downstream processing, value adding and whole value chain approach, MRD funding will change the face of our rural constituencies in next 10 to 20 years.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural Development Dr Samson Viulu acknowledged Minister Seleso for gracing the closing and also thanked the Government for supporting the Policy.

Guadalcanal Member of the Provincial Assembly Hon. John Nano during group presentation.

– MRD Press