MRD MONITORING TEAM ASSESS CDF PROJECTS IN SOUTH NEW GEORGIA CONSTITUENCY

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) team has conducted an assessment on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) funded projects within South New Georgia (Rendova/Tetepare) Constituency.

The three-days monitoring activity runs from 8th-10th September, 2022.

The team consisted of five officers which include team leader and Principal Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Timoly Carter, Principal Project Planning Officer Brian Douglas, Data Officer Crystal Arifanata Waiwori, Principal Procurement Officer Kerly Arthur. Kemaiki and Director of Communication & Public Relations Stephen Diisango.

The monitoring team visited most of the 2020 and 2021 projects funded under CDF and also interviewed project beneficiaries to get their views on how CDF impacted their lives.

Constituency monitoring of CDF projects is part of the MRD’s ongoing activity on CDF funded projects being implemented within the 50 constituencies.

M&E team leader Timoly Carter said relevant data and information collected will support the ministry in its responsibility to assess status of projects and impact’s the fund (CDF) have on the lives of constituents.

“Not only the data collected is important but gathering evidences on the ground by officers that constituencies utilized the funds for its intended purpose is paramount. There are helpful and adverse responses we have received and that is the main purpose of the activity, to get comments or feedbacks and listen to challenges faced by constituents so that MRD can draw up recommendations for improvement and consider a way forward for the CDF programme to guarantee every Solomon islander participated meaningfully in socio-economic development activities,” she said.

One of the houses funded by CDF at Ughele community. Work on the project is ongoing.

The team also used the opportunity to explain the roles and mandates of the Ministry and how they collaborate with their Constituency Office to implement such needed services. Informational materials (brochures) were also distributed by the team to communities visited and community members as part of MRD’s awareness effort to inform and educate rural people about the ministry’s functions and the purpose of CDF.

Ms. Carter thanked communities, recipients and individuals who have supported the team one way or the other during the two days activity. She also acknowledged South New Georgia (Rendova/Tetepare) Constituency office for their support towards the team.

Next constituency that the team will be visiting for the monitoring activity as of tomorrow (Monday 12th) is West New Georgia Constituency.

CDF’s are allocations of public development funds provided to Constituencies to support rural development initiatives as per constituency development priorities. According to the Solomon Islands Constituency Development Fund Act 2013 (s.5) ‘funds may be allocated for development purposes to individuals, group income-generating projects, or community projects.’

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Danny Philip is the current Member of Parliament for South New Georgia Constituency.

MRD Media will run separate stories on the CDF projects visited and stories from beneficiaries interviewed later.

The M&E team with the Constituency Development Officer (CPO), second from right at Bangopingo Seventh Day Adventist Church project site at Lokuru community on Rendova Island. Foundation work on the million-church project started in early 2022 and is funded by CDF.

– MRD Press