Hoyer Statement on the 21st Anniversary of 9/11

"Even twenty-one years later, the memory of the September 11, 2001 attacks remains fresh in the minds of all Americans who lived through that tragic day. The repercussions of that horrific day continue to affect people not only in the United States but across the world. On this solemn anniversary, let us remember the 2,977 Americans who lost their lives in those attacks and pray for the loved ones they left behind.



“I also join in honoring the courageous first responders, including many from Maryland's Fifth District, who risked – and even gave – their lives to save their fellow Americans that day and in the weeks that followed. To ensure that we care for those who lost family and for those still suffering from health problems stemming from the attacks, I was proud to bring bipartisan legislation to the House Floor in 2019 to reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund in perpetuity. Additionally, I join in thanking the many men and women who have served in uniform in the years since to defend our nation; our House Majority will continue to do everything possible to support our veterans.



"Let us also remember that, although September 11, 2001 was a day of tremendous sadness, it was also a day of stirring unity for the American people and for our friends and allies abroad. The attacks reminded us of the bond that exists between all people who cherish equality, justice, and human dignity. Indeed, we have faced challenges in the twenty-one years since the attacks, and we will face further trials in the future; Americans, however, will always surmount them so long as we put solidarity before division, people before politics, goodwill before contempt, and courage before fear. May the memory of those we lost always bind us to these guiding principles."