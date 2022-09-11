Submit Release
CENTRESTAGE showcases talent of local designers

Sustainable fashion collections attract celebrities and fashionistas

HONG KONG, Sept 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's leading fashion event CENTRESTAGE draws to a close today. One of the highlight events, the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show, was held on Friday (9 September), the first day of CENTRESTAGE, adopting "sustainable fashion" as its central theme. Six local designer brands that have all participated in International Fashion Week events, including ANGUS TSUI (by Angus Tsui), 112mountainyam (by Mountain Yam), Blind by JW (by Jessica Lau and Walter Ma), Bettie Haute Couture (by Bettie Jiang), SUN=SEN (by Sun Lam), and V Vissi (by Vickie Au), collaborated with local enterprise Novetex to create environment-friendly spring/summer 2023 collections using upcycled fabrics made by The Billie System, a textile recycling system.

The gala drew an impressive attendance of celebrities and fashionistas including Stephanie Au, Grace Chan, Dickson Yu, Pony Pong, Oscar Lee, Danny Summer, Alfred Hui, Shirley Chan, Kenny Kwan, Naomi Kwong, Derek Wong, Joyce Cheng, Jay Fung and more.

In addition to the main runway show, FASHIONALLY Collection #19 featured a number of local brands, including ARTO., CAR|2IE, FromClothingof, KEVIN HO, Lapeewee, REDEMPTIVE and WHY.

Fair details
Venue: Hall 1A-D, HKCEC
Date: 9-10 Sept (Fri-Sat) 10am-7pm; 11 Sept (Sun) 10am-6pm
Free admission for trade and public visitors

Websites
- CENTRESTAGE: https://www.centrestage.com.hk
- Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/en
- FASHIONALLY.com : https://www.fashionally.com/en/
- CENTRESTAGE in Town: https://centrestage.hktdc.com/home/highlights/centrestage-in-town/
- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3TZ9XxS

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

Media enquiries
Please contact the Raconteur
Molisa Lau, Tel: +852 6187 7786, email: molisalau@raconteur.hk
Betsy Tse, Tel: +852 9742 7338, email: betsytse@raconteur.hk

HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:
Snowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4537, email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org
Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org

