Enova Estates announces launch of new contemporary apartment complex in Casares

Solemar Casares Beach

Enova Estates, announced the launch of new residential complex of bed luxury apartments and penthouses – Solemar – in Casares Costa on Costa del Sol, Spain.

MANILVA, MALAGA, SPAIN, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Costa del Sol real estate professionals, Enova Estates, announced the launch of a brand new residential complex of 2 and 3 bed luxury apartments and penthouses – Solemar – located in Casares Costa on Costa del Sol, Spain.

The well reputated developer Taylor Wimpey has created a winning combination of contemporary architecture, luxury interiors and close proximity to the beach, golf and amenities Casares, offered at the right price starting from just € 262,000 €. Perfect as rental units or holiday homes Solemar is one of the best investment opportunities available on the Costa del Sol today.

This complex is a gated development with a total of 58 apartments, distributed over 4 buildings which offer ground-floor homes with private gardens, first-floor apartments with sea views, and exclusive 3-bedroom penthouses with impressive terraces and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. All the homes face southeast towards the sea and have spacious terraces to make the most of the available natural light.

Great location within walking distance to any amenities such as restaurants, shops, beach and Dona Julia Golf Club. The top Europe golf resort, Finca Cortesin is just 3 minutes away by car.

Interested parties can see video, pictures and more information and to view the properties and facilities, request more information or arrange a viewing.

About Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol is a coast along the Mediterranean Sea in the southern Spain. With more then 300 sunny days per year, golf clubs, sport marinas, gourmet culture, the coast are one of the most popular areas in Europe to buy properties.

About Enova Estates

Enova Estates SL is a real estate company with head office Manilva, Malaga, Spain. We are specialised in holiday / lifestyle properties and investment properties. Most of the clients comes from Northern Europe and North America, and 7 languages are spoken in the company.

New apartments in Casares Costa