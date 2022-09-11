Haivision Announces the Latest SRT Developments at IBC2022

Canon joins the SRT Alliance; SRT 1.5 now available on GitHub

AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) September 11, 2022

Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") HAI, a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the latest developments for the SRT open-source video streaming protocol at IBC2022.

At the show, Haivision announced the release of SRT 1.5 with new features to meet the rapidly growing need for decentralized remote workflows. The company also announced that Canon has joined the SRT Alliance, a collaborative community of over 575 broadcast industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency video transport over the internet by continuously improving the SRT transport protocol and technology stack.

The latest member of the SRT Alliance, Canon, will leverage SRT to enhance the interoperability of its video broadcast equipment, devices, and cloud services, which are widely used for streaming and live broadcasting, and make content distribution more convenient for its customers.

"With the increasing demand for remote production, there is a growing need for efficient, high-quality, low latency delivery in network workflows," said Hiroto Okawara, Unit Executive, Image Solutions Business Unit, Canon Inc. "By joining the SRT Alliance and strengthening our systems by linking SRT protocol-compliant devices and cloud services with Canon's video equipment, we believe we can respond to customer needs in creating and delivering low latency, high-quality, and secure images."

Originally developed by Haivision, SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) is an Emmy ® award-winning open-source video transport protocol that optimizes real-time streaming across unpredictable networks. The new features implemented in SRT 1.5 are designed to enhance the transport of live video over the public internet and improve decentralized workflows for broadcast production, remote contribution, and content distribution.

New features and improvements in SRT 1.5 include:

-- Connection Bonding bringing hitless failover technology to the SRT protocol, increasing the reliability of a live video stream by routing it over more than one network path, and preventing disruption in the event of network failure.

-- New Implementation of the Receiver Buffer for improved memory management and packet reading. The enhanced implementation also improves latency management and the handling of drop requests, providing even greater reliability when streaming over any network.

-- Packet Pacing and Live Congestion Control Improvements for prioritizing the order of sent packets in order to help avoid congestion if there are changes to the source bitrate or significant network bandwidth fluctuations.

"SRT continues to fuel the decentralized remote productions that many broadcasters have implemented in recent years in order to remotely present low latency, high-quality video in today's market," said Pablo Hesse, VP of Strategic Initiatives, Haivision. "These new features and improvements ensure that users can depend on SRT to successfully transport video with more stability and reliability over unstable networks than ever before."

To learn more about SRT, visit Haivision at Hall 2, Stand B36 at IBC2022, or read the release notes and download the source code on GitHub.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

About the SRT Alliance

Founded by Haivision, the SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT, an open-source video transport protocol and technology stack. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. Haivision was awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for developing the SRT protocol. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/haivision_announces_the_latest_srt_developments_at_ibc2022/prweb18888427.htm