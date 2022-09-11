Engineered Wood Market Expected to Reach 374.1 Million Cubic Metres, Globally, by 2027 at 6.30% CAGR

Global Engineered Wood Market Report

Engineered wood market reached a volume of 254.4 Mn Cubic Metres in 2021. By 2027, It will reach 374.1 Mn Cubic Metres, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Engineered Wood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global engineered wood market reached a volume of 254.4 Million Cubic Metres in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 374.1 Million Cubic Metres by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.

Engineered wood, also known as composite wood or man-made wood, is made by binding strands, fibers, veneers, particles, or thin wood boards with adhesives. Some of the most commonly available engineered wood include plywood, particle board, laminated veneer lumber (LVL), glulam, cross-laminated timber (CLT), blockboard, medium-density fibreboard (MDF), and oriented strand boards (OSB). It is cost-effective, eco-friendly, durable, waterproof, moisture-resistant, and easier to clean than its counterparts. As a result, engineered wood is extensively used in floors, walls, doors, tables, modular kitchens, bookshelves, benches, boats, and wardrobes.

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Engineered Wood Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing environmental awareness and the consequent usage of engineered wood products as an ideal substitute for aluminum, steel, and concrete to minimize greenhouse gases. In addition, the rapid remodeling of houses, especially in developed countries, is escalating the demand for engineered wood products. Moreover, the rising usage of oriented strand boards (OSB) in residential applications, such as flooring, roofs, and walls, is impelling the market growth.

Additionally, the rising disposable incomes of individuals and improving living standards are increasing the demand for aesthetically pleasing furniture with arches, trim, stylish curves, and embossing, which represents another major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing research and development (R&D) programs to introduce advanced variants of engineered wood to help with sustainable construction are also providing growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry.

Global Engineered Wood Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Boise Cascade Company, Havwoods Ltd, Huber Engineered Woods LLC (J.M. Huber Corporation), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Nordic Structures, Pacific Woodtech Corporation (Daiken Corporation), Roseburg Forest Products Co. (Wilsonart), Stora Enso Oyj, Ufp Industries Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd and Weyerhaeuser Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• I-Beams

• Plywood

• Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

• Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)

• Oriented Strand Boards (OSB)

• Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Construction

• Furniture

• Flooring

• Packaging

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial and Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

