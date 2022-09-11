SiC Fibers Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,118.60 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.70% CAGR - IMARC Group

Global SiC Fibers Market Report

The global SiC fibers market size reached US$ 626.3 Mn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 1,118.60 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.70% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “SiC Fibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global SiC fibers market reached a value of US$ 626.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,118.60 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.70% during 2022-2027.

Silicon carbide (SiC) fiber refers to a high-performance ceramic material that enhances mechanical parts and prolongs the lifespan of various products. It is widely used in producing ceramic brake discs for sports cars. Other than this, it is utilized in the aerospace industry for nozzles, population units, turbine engines and combustor liners on account of the product’s contribution to environmental sustainability by decreasing carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions and increasing fuel efficiency. It also provides various advantages such as limited thermal expansion, low density, excellent shock resistance and strong tensile strength.

Request a free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sic-fibers-market/requestsample

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global SiC Fibers Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising product demand in nuclear power plants due to their heat and radiation resistance and the increasing application of SiC fibers in the hot section of the next-generation gas turbines. Additionally, the usage of these fibers in thruster nozzles, thermal protection systems (TPS), vanes and turbopump components of space vehicles is propelling the market growth.

Besides, the growing demand for improved materials to direct complex shapes in the defense industry and the utilization of SiC fibers in future engine models by automobile manufacturers are catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the governments of various nations are significantly investing in the research and development (R&D) activities for fabricating SiC fibers, which is expected to create a favorable market outlook in the upcoming years.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sic-fibers-market

Global SiC Fibers Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Advanced Ceramic Fibers LLC, American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., GE Aviation (General Electric Company), Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, NGS Advanced Fibers Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Specialty Materials Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, Suzhou Saifei Group Co. Ltd., TISICS Limited and Ube Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, form, phase, usage and application.

Breakup by Type:

• First Generation

• Second Generation

• Third Generation

Breakup by Form:

• Continuous

• Woven

• Others

Breakup by Phase:

• Crystalline

• Amorphous

Breakup by Usage:

• Composites

• Non-Composites

Breakup by Application:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Energy and Power

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for customized Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5286&flag=C

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Aviation Analytics Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aviation-analytics-market

High-Throughput Screening Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-throughput-screening-market

Automotive Steering System Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-steering-system-market

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrophobic-coatings-market

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.