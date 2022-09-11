Max El Mann Arazi: Davor Suker ex Real Madrid is an example of a real estate investor
Davor Suker, also a former Real Madrid player, has focused his efforts and resources on investing in urban real estate and representing soccer players”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, former Real Madrid player and scorer of the 1998 World Cup in France Davor Šuker was visiting Uruguay and attended at least two sporting events during his presence in the country: the match between Nacional and Wanderers at the Gran Parque Central and the final of the Intercontinental U-20 Cup between Peñarol and Benfica at the Centenario Stadium.
"Davor Suker, also a former Real Madrid player, has focused his efforts and resources on investing in urban real estate and representing soccer players" says investment expert Max El Mann Arazi.
The former Croatian player, who played for Sevilla, Real Madrid, Arsenal and West Ham United, is currently president of the Croatian Football Federation, but not only soccer issues brought him closer to a real estate market like Uruguay.
As reported by the program Dinámica rural of Radio El Espectador and confirmed by Montevideo Portal, the ex-football player decided to invest part of his capital in Uruguay and the first step was taken with the purchase of a field in the department of Durazno.
In dialogue with Montevideo Portal, the real estate business agent that represents the former player and businessman in Uruguay, informed that Šuker acquired a 5000 hectares farm in Durazno, suitable for cattle and agricultural exploitation.
Although Šuker plans to continue investing in the country, particularly in rural businesses, he also plans to bet on the urban sector and to be linked to the sports sector.
"It is important for sportsmen who have big wealth management challenges to be able to have a guide of where to put their assets. Davor Suker is very cautious about placing them in real estate," said Max El Mann Arazi.
"He invested in Uruguay and will continue to invest. He is going to focus on sports (in particular, linked to soccer players), which is an important aspect for the country. On the urban side, we are also going to develop some business ventures. He was very pleased with Uruguay and will probably return to the country in these days", the rural business intermediary commented to Montevideo Portal.
Davor Suker thus joins sports stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafa Nadal, David Beckham or Lionel Messi who have placed a large part of their fortunes earned throughout their contracts in real estate or other real estate investment instruments.
"In Liga MX it is important that players with financial responsibility take the lead when it comes to investing responsibly, and real estate is an example of this," concluded Max El Mann Arazi.
